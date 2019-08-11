Teen Choice Awards 2019: Riverdale, Shadowhunters and More TV Winners

Sun, surf and superlatives abounded Sunday at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards, where hostess Lucy Hale handed out accolades to some of the biggest names in enter-teen-ment.
Scroll down to see a complete list of all 18 TV-related nominees, which we’ll update throughout the night as winners are announced:
Choice Drama TV Show
Good Trouble
Marvel’s Runaways
Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists
Riverdale — WINNER!
Star
The Resident
Choice Drama TV Actor
Adam Huber, Dynasty
Cole Sprouse, Riverdale — WINNER!
Justin Hartley, This Is Us
K.J. Apa, Riverdale
Oliver Stark, 9-1-1
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Choice Drama TV Actress
Camila Mendes, Riverdale
Cierra Ramirez, Good Trouble
Lili Reinhart, Riverdale — WINNER!
Maia Mitchell, Good Trouble
Ryan Destiny, Star
Sofia Carson, Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show
Charmed
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Legacies
Shadowhunters — WINNER!
Supernatural
The 100
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor
Aubrey Joseph, Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger
Bob Morley, The 100
Dominic Sherwood, Shadowhunters
Harry Shum Jr., Shadowhunters
Jared Padalecki, Supernatural — WINNER!
Ross Lynch, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress
Danielle Rose Russell, Legacies
Ellen Page, The Umbrella Academy
Katherine McNamara, Shadowhunters — WINNER!
Kiernan Shipka, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Melonie Diaz, Charmed
Olivia Holt, Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger
Choice Action TV Show
Arrow
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
Gotham
MacGyver — WINNER!
Supergirl
The Flash
Choice Action TV Actor
Ben McKenzie, Gotham
Brandon Routh, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
Brenton Thwaites, Titans
Grant Gustin, The Flash
Lucas Till, MacGyver
Stephen Amell, Arrow — WINNER!
Choice Action TV Actress
Candice Patton, The Flash
Danielle Panabaker, The Flash
Emily Bett Rickards, Arrow
Gabrielle Union, L.A.’s Finest — WINNER!
Jessica Alba, L.A.’s Finest
Melissa Benoist, Supergirl
Choice Comedy TV Show
black-ish
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Fuller House
Jane the Virgin
One Day at a Time
The Big Bang Theory — WINNER!
Choice Comedy TV Actor
Andy Samberg, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Daniel Radcliffe, Miracle Workers
Jaime Camil, Jane the Virgin — WINNER!
Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory
Marcel Ruiz, One Day at a Time
Choice Comedy TV Actress
Candace Cameron Bure, Fuller House
Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin
Kaley Cuoco, The Big Bang Theory
Nina Dobrev, Fam — WINNER!
Sarah Hyland, Modern Family
Yara Shahidi, black-ish
Choice TV Villain
Adam Scott, The Good Place
Cameron Monaghan, Gotham — WINNER!
Jon Cryer, Supergirl
Luke Baines, Shadowhunters
Sarah Carter, The Flash
Sea Shimooka, Arrow
Choice Ship
Katherine McNamara & Dominic Sherwood, Shadowhunters
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Lana Condor & Noah Centineo, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before
Laura Marano & Noah Centineo, The Perfect Date
Lili Reinhart & Cole Sprouse, Riverdale — WINNER!
Madelaine Petsch & Vanessa Morgan, Riverdale
Choice Reality TV Show
America’s Got Talent — WINNER!
Keeping Up with the Kardashians
Lip Sync Battle
Queer Eye
The Masked Singer
The Voice
Choice Throwback TV Show
All That
Beverly Hills, 90210
Friends — WINNER!
Moesha
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
The Office
Choice Summer TV Show
Cobra Kai
Nailed It!
So You Think You Can Dance
Stranger Things — WINNER!
The Bold Type
Younger
Choice Summer TV Actor
Caleb McLaughlin, Stranger Things
Diego Tinoco, On My Block
Finn Wolfhard, Stranger Things
Gaten Matarazzo, Stranger Things
Luka Sabbat, grown-ish
Noah Schnapp, Stranger Things — WINNER!
Choice Summer TV Actress
Chloe Bennet, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Hilary Duff, Younger
Jessica Marie Garcia, On My Block
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things — WINNER!
Rose McIver, iZombie
Yara Shahidi, grown-ish
