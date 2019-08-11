Teen Choice Awards 2019: Riverdale, Shadowhunters and More TV Winners

Sun, surf and superlatives abounded Sunday at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards, where hostess Lucy Hale handed out accolades to some of the biggest names in enter-teen-ment.

Scroll down to see a complete list of all 18 TV-related nominees, which we’ll update throughout the night as winners are announced:

Choice Drama TV Show

Good Trouble

Marvel’s Runaways

Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists

Riverdale — WINNER!

Star

The Resident

Choice Drama TV Actor

Adam Huber, Dynasty

Cole Sprouse, Riverdale — WINNER!

Justin Hartley, This Is Us

K.J. Apa, Riverdale

Oliver Stark, 9-1-1

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Choice Drama TV Actress

Camila Mendes, Riverdale

Cierra Ramirez, Good Trouble

Lili Reinhart, Riverdale — WINNER!

Maia Mitchell, Good Trouble

Ryan Destiny, Star

Sofia Carson, Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show

Charmed

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Legacies

Shadowhunters — WINNER!

Supernatural

The 100

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor

Aubrey Joseph, Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger

Bob Morley, The 100

Dominic Sherwood, Shadowhunters

Harry Shum Jr., Shadowhunters

Jared Padalecki, Supernatural — WINNER!

Ross Lynch, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress

Danielle Rose Russell, Legacies

Ellen Page, The Umbrella Academy

Katherine McNamara, Shadowhunters — WINNER!

Kiernan Shipka, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Melonie Diaz, Charmed

Olivia Holt, Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger

Choice Action TV Show

Arrow

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

Gotham

MacGyver — WINNER!

Supergirl

The Flash

Choice Action TV Actor

Ben McKenzie, Gotham

Brandon Routh, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

Brenton Thwaites, Titans

Grant Gustin, The Flash

Lucas Till, MacGyver

Stephen Amell, Arrow — WINNER!

Choice Action TV Actress

Candice Patton, The Flash

Danielle Panabaker, The Flash

Emily Bett Rickards, Arrow

Gabrielle Union, L.A.’s Finest — WINNER!

Jessica Alba, L.A.’s Finest

Melissa Benoist, Supergirl

Choice Comedy TV Show

black-ish

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Fuller House

Jane the Virgin

One Day at a Time

The Big Bang Theory — WINNER!

Choice Comedy TV Actor

Andy Samberg, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Daniel Radcliffe, Miracle Workers

Jaime Camil, Jane the Virgin — WINNER!

Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory

Marcel Ruiz, One Day at a Time

Choice Comedy TV Actress

Candace Cameron Bure, Fuller House

Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin

Kaley Cuoco, The Big Bang Theory

Nina Dobrev, Fam — WINNER!

Sarah Hyland, Modern Family

Yara Shahidi, black-ish

Choice TV Villain

Adam Scott, The Good Place

Cameron Monaghan, Gotham — WINNER!

Jon Cryer, Supergirl

Luke Baines, Shadowhunters

Sarah Carter, The Flash

Sea Shimooka, Arrow

Choice Ship

Katherine McNamara & Dominic Sherwood, Shadowhunters

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Lana Condor & Noah Centineo, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before

Laura Marano & Noah Centineo, The Perfect Date

Lili Reinhart & Cole Sprouse, Riverdale — WINNER!

Madelaine Petsch & Vanessa Morgan, Riverdale

Choice Reality TV Show

America’s Got Talent — WINNER!

Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Lip Sync Battle

Queer Eye

The Masked Singer

The Voice

Choice Throwback TV Show

All That

Beverly Hills, 90210

Friends — WINNER!

Moesha

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

The Office

Choice Summer TV Show

Cobra Kai

Nailed It!

So You Think You Can Dance

Stranger Things — WINNER!

The Bold Type

Younger

Choice Summer TV Actor

Caleb McLaughlin, Stranger Things

Diego Tinoco, On My Block

Finn Wolfhard, Stranger Things

Gaten Matarazzo, Stranger Things

Luka Sabbat, grown-ish

Noah Schnapp, Stranger Things — WINNER!

Choice Summer TV Actress

Chloe Bennet, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Hilary Duff, Younger

Jessica Marie Garcia, On My Block

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things — WINNER!

Rose McIver, iZombie

Yara Shahidi, grown-ish

How did your favorite shows and stars fare at the Teen Choice Awards? Drop a comment with your thoughts on this year’s winners below.