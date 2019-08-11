Arrow's New, Very Final Scene Will Present 'A Lot of Logistical Hurdles'

RELATED STORIES Colton Haynes Exits Arrow Ahead of Final Season — Is Roy's Story Over?

As recently as July, Arrow executive producer Marc Guggenheim changed up the plan for the series’ very final scene. Now it’s just a matter of somehow pulling it off.

During an Aug. 4 sit-down with TVLine at the Television Critics Association summer press tour, Guggenheim revealed that a month prior, a new way to end the Arrowverse flagship series’ eight-year run dawned on him.

“I came out of meditation one morning and I had the whole last scene — and it’s a brand-new scene,” he said.

The eighth episode of Arrow‘s 10-episode farewell run, airing Jan. 14, 2020, will serve as Part 4 of this season’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover event. The episode that follows is “not related to the crossover” and “very specific; we know exactly what happens in it,” Guggenheim told reporters after the show’s farewell panel. Episode 10 then will deliver “a proper series finale.”

If the show sticks with the newly conceived way to close said finale, it will take some doing to make it happen.

“There are a lot of logistical hurdles that have to be crossed in order to shoot that scene. It’s not like we can just film it tomorrow,” Guggenheim teased for TVLine.

The EP said he was not necessarily looking to change up the very final scene — but neither was he averse to the prospect.

“The thing that I’ve sort of always told myself about the finale was that I wouldn’t be so rigid about my plan that I wouldn’t leave myself open to other ideas,” he said. “Had I not left myself open, I wouldn’t have written the scene I wrote, which I really, really like.”

What do you think Arrow has planned for before it fwip!s to black?

