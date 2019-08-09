BH90210 First Look: It's Carol Potter (aka Mama Walsh) to the Rescue!

The Walsh twins could always turn to their parents for help in the early days of the original Beverly Hills, 90210, so it only makes sense that life should imitate art, right? Carol Potter, who played family matriarch Cindy Walsh, shows up as “herself” in Episode 3 of Fox’s BH90210 (Aug. 21, 9/8c), and we’ve got a first look at her highly anticipated arrival.

Per the episode’s official synopsis, “Tori starts to feel the pressure of balancing the cast’s requirements for the reboot, while keeping the wheels in motion. Jason and Ian both struggle with their marriage issues, Jennie meets her new bodyguard, Brian hires a new assistant and Gabby asks Christine for advice. Meanwhile, the cast turns to a familiar face for help and Tori goes to extremes to get Shannen on board with the reboot.”

And Potter is just one of many fan favorites returning as part of Fox’s new limited series. Wednesday’s series premiere reunited us with the show’s main stars — Gabrielle Carteris, Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth, Brian Austin Green, Jason Priestley, Tori Spelling and Ian Ziering — while next week’s episode (Aug. 14) brings Christine Elise (aka Emily Valentine) into the mix.

Which other actors from the original series are you hoping to see on BH90210? Browse our gallery of first-look photos — you can click here for direct access — then drop your wish list in a comment below.