Suits Sneak Peek: Watch Mike and Harvey's Long-Awaited Reunion

Mike and Harvey are easing back into their brotherly banter like no time has passed at all on next week’s Suits.

In the above sneak peek from the episode — airing next Wednesday, Aug. 14 at 9/8c on USA Network — original series star Patrick J. Adams reprises his role as legal whiz Mike, who’s onto Harvey’s fake renter scheme. While the two keep things light and breezy in the scene, the reunion will also take a dramatic turn when the lawyers find themselves on opposite sides of the courtroom.

As viewers might recall, Harvey gave Samantha one of his favorite clients in the season opener. “Mike comes back and sort of picks a fight with Harvey and is coming after him to sue that longtime client,” showrunner Aaron Korsh tells TVLine, “and he wants to do it in a fun way. He doesn’t want to get embroiled into a big fight with Harvey, but he wants to go toe-to-toe with his old mentor. So he sort of slaps that client with a lawsuit, and he delivers it to Harvey,” not knowing that Samantha now represents the client.

“In true Harvey fashion, Harvey doesn’t tell Samantha, because Harvey doesn’t want to give it to Samantha,” Korsh continues. “He wants to take on Mike, but Samantha finds out about it, so it ends up becoming a little bit of an embroiling with Samantha and Harvey against Mike.”

