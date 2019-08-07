BH90210's Ian Ziering Throws Shade at The CW's 'Soapy' Follow-Up: 'No One's Going to Do a Remake of That Show'

RELATED STORIES BH90210 Review: Fox's Needlessly Complicated Reboot Squanders a Golden Opportunity

Beverly Hills 90210‘s Ian Ziering is not keeping his opinion of The CW’s AnnaLynne McCord-fronted version zipped up. While promoting tonight’s launch of Fox’s BH90210 reboot (read our review), the franchise vet threw shade at 90210, which ran on The CW from 2008 to 2013.

“That show that you saw however many years ago wasn’t really an iteration,” Ziering told reporters Wednesday at the Television Critics Assoc. summer press tour when asked why he chose not to appear in The CW follow-up. “They were using [the] Beverly Hills, 90210 [brand] to lure people in, [but] once I saw that pilot episode, I realized it had nothing to do with what we created.”

Dismissing 90210 as “more of a soap opera” vs. the “more substantive, much more issue-oriented” original, Ziering said, “I think that people related to our show much more than that [the The CW follow-up] because of that [reason] — and not just here in the United States, but all around the world.”

Ziering was also quick to note that 90210 did not enjoy the longevity that Beverly Hills, 90210 did. “We were on for 10 years, they were on for five,” he cracked. After acknowledging that a five-year run is by most measures “a success,” he maintained that, “No one’s going to [do] a remake of that show. With all due respect. Often imitated, but never [replicated].”

BH90210 premieres tonight at 8/7c on Fox.