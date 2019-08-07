TVLine Items: FBI Recruits Bones Vet, VMAs Book Taylor Swift and More

Bones vet John Boyd is sticking to what he knows best: The actor, who played FBI Agent James Aubrey on the Fox drama, will recur during Season 2 of FBI as Agent Stuart Scola, our sister site Deadline reports.

Boyd’s character is described as a handsome, smart and irreverent fed who has a prior relationship with Jeremy Sisto’s Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine. Boyd will appear in three episodes, with the option to become a series regular.

FBI Season 2 premieres Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 9/8c on CBS. Check out a couple of first look images below:

Welcome to the #FBIFam Agent Scola. Only seven weeks until John Boyd joins the @FBICBS team for our season premiere. pic.twitter.com/9kNPU0ESlO — Wolf Entertainment (@WolfEnt) August 6, 2019

We know it's been a long summer #FBIFam, so here's your first look at Season 2! (only 50 more days to go) 💛🖤 #FBICBS pic.twitter.com/J3GvE2gm2j — FBI (@FBICBS) August 6, 2019

* Taylor Swift will perform at the 2019 MTV VMAs, airing live on Monday, Aug. 26 at 8 pm ET (and on tape-delay PT). Swift has been nominated for 10 awards at this year’s ceremony.

* Netflix has given a series order to the drama Tiny Pretty Things, based on Sona Charaipotra and Dhonielle Clayton’s book about an elite ballet academy, per Deadline. Lauren Holly (Designated Survivor) will play the school’s director.

* FX has dropped a trailer for Mr Inbetween Season 2, premiering Thursday, Sept. 12 at 10 pm:

* HBO has released a full-length trailer for Ballers Season 5, premiering Sunday, Aug. 25 at 10:30 pm:

