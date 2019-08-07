TVLine's Decade in Review: The 10 Best Reality Shows, Including The Voice, Shark Tank and RuPaul's Drag Race

With all due respect to TV’s top-notch dramas and comedies, some of our favorite moments from the past 10 years happened without a script.

Although reality TV really took off in the early 2000s, the last decade has served up its fair share of quality unscripted programming. (Well, “unscripted,” in some cases.)

To that end, TVLine’s Decade in Review continues with a nod to 10 reality series that have made us laugh, cry and/or practice our lip-syncing skills in the mirror.

We should note that some of the shows on our list did premiere before 2010. But given their sustained excellence, we decided to bend the rules a bit; as long as the show has also aired in this decade, it’s eligible.

In the attached gallery, you’ll find several competition series, which have brought plenty of dramatic tension to kitchens, runways and obstacle courses alike. But we’ve also recognized some low-stakes fare, including Netflix’s Queer Eye reboot, Bravo’s Real Housewives franchise and more. (And if gripping docuseries are more your thing, you’ll find that at least one of our picks is up your alley.)

Scroll through the attached gallery (click here for direct access) to see our list of the decade’s best reality-TV, then hit the comments with your own picks!