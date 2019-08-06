Titans Suit Up, Make New Super Friends (and Foes), in First Season 2 Teaser

RELATED STORIES Titans Season 2: Good Girls Revolt's Genevieve Angelson to Play Doctor

There is a lot to look at in the first teaser for Season 2 of Titans.

The video above opens with a recap of sorts of the DC Universe flagship series’ freshman run, before letting fly with a flurry of images and moments from the new season. Among them, you have Donna Troy (played by Conor Leslie) suited up as Wonder Girl; new arrival Connor Kent (Joshua Orpin) in his Superboy shirt; blind-and-you’ll-miss-’em introductions of Aqualad (Pretty Little Liars‘ Drew Van Acker), Rose Wilson/Ravager (Andi Mack‘s Chelsea T. Zhang) and her half-brother Joseph Wilson (Chella Man); plus a first look at the Bruce Wayne to Brenton Thwaites’ Dick Grayson, in the form of Game of Thrones vet Iain Glen.

Also populating “Titans 2.0″/”Titans: The Next Generation”/whatever and featured in the teaser are returning heroes Rachel Roth/Raven (Teagan Croft), Koriand’r/Starfire (Anna Diop), Hank Hall/Hawk (Alan Ritchson) and Dawn Granger/Dove (Minka Kelly). I don’t think I spotted Gar/Beast Boy anywhere, but I did just lumber off a red-eye.

The Easter egg-filled teaser concludes with the ominous reveal of he whose name is spoken in hushed tones — Deathstroke (NYPD Blue‘s Esai Morales).

Titans Season 2 premieres Friday, Sept. 6.

