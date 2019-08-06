Tiffany Haddish Joins Octavia Spencer in Cast of Netflix's Madam CJ Walker

RELATED STORIES The OA Star Brit Marling Reacts to Netflix Cancellation: We 'Are Deeply Sad Not to Finish This Story'

The OA Star Brit Marling Reacts to Netflix Cancellation: We 'Are Deeply Sad Not to Finish This Story' JoAnna Garcia Swisher Joins Netflix's Sweet Magnolias Adaptation, in Recast

Some big names are lining up to have their hair done by Madam CJ Walker: Tiffany Haddish leads a list of fresh additions to the cast of Netflix’s upcoming miniseries, which will star Oscar winner Octavia Spencer as the titular hair care mogul.

Spencer plays Sarah Breedlove, aka the black hair care pioneer known as Madam CJ Walker, who became America’s first self-made black female millionaire. Haddish — who’s about to host a new version of Kids Say the Darndest Things for ABC — will co-star as Lelia, Sarah’s “smart and feisty” daughter. “Raised by her single, hard-working mother, she is eager to be independent,” according to the official description. “After falling in love and marrying the feckless John Robinson, she frequently finds herself coming to her husband’s defenses.”

Also joining the cast: True Detective alum Carmen Ejogo, who will play Addie, a hairstylist and former friend of Sarah’s; Blair Underwood (When They See Us), as Sarah’s husband Charles James Walker; Garrett Morris (SNL, 2 Broke Girls), as CJ’s father Cleophus; and Kevin Carroll (The Leftovers), as Ransom, who helps Sarah with her hair care patents and becomes her company’s lawyer.

The four-part miniseries “tells the untold, culturally important and highly relevant story of black hair care pioneer and mogul Madam CJ Walker and how she overcame hostile turn-of-the-century America, epic rivalries, tumultuous marriages and family challenges to become America’s first black, self-made female millionaire,” per the streamer.