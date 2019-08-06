America's Got Talent Results: Which Season 14 Acts Are Going Live?

RELATED STORIES America's Got Talent Sneak Peek: Voices of Service Returns for Another Tearjerking Performance -- Watch

The America’s Got Talent judges made their final cuts on Tuesday, revealing which acts will proceed to next week’s (live!) Season 14 quarterfinals at the Dolby Theatre.

Let’s start with the biggest win of the night: 10-year-old opera singer Emanne Beasha‘s performance earned her Jay Leno’s coveted Golden Buzzer, sending her immediately through to the next round.

Following the judges’ deliberations at the end of the night, Beasha was joined by the following six acts: vocal quartet Voices of Service, magician Eric Chien, contortionist dancer Marina Mazepa, singer Charlotte Summers, comedian Jackie Fabulous and singer Benicio Bryant. (That last one “gutted” Simon Cowell, as it forced him to send home one of his personal favorites, singer Jordan Ravi.)

The seven acts revealed on Tuesday join the 21 acts previously announced for the Season 14 quarterfinals: dog act Lukas & Falco, beatboxing group Berywam, drill dance team Emerald Belles, singer Sophie Pecora, singer Chris Klafford, acrobatic group Messoudi Brothers, the Ndlovu Youth Choir, dance group Bir Khalsa, vocal group GFORCE, magician Dom Chambers, blacklight painter Alex Dowis, acrobatic dancers V.Unbeatable, singer Robert Finley, comedian Ryan Niemiller, impressionist Greg Morton, singer Carmen Carter, tambourinist Gonzo, guitarist Marcin Patrzalek, light-up dance group Light Balance Kids, opera singer/danger act Nick and Lindsay and singer MacKenzie.

And let’s not forget about the five acts that received Golden Buzzers during the initial audition rounds: pianist Kodi Lee, singer/rapper Joseph Allen, 11-year-old violinist Tyler Butler-Figueroa, the Detroit Youth Choir and young singer Luke Islam. They’ll also be competing live in the coming weeks.

Did your favorite act(s) make the cut? Drop a comment with your thoughts on the results below.