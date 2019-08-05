The OA Star Brit Marling Reacts to Netflix Cancellation: We 'Are Deeply Sad Not to Finish This Story'

RELATED STORIES The OA Cancelled at Netflix

The OA is DOA at Netflix, and the star of the sci-fi mind-bender is now sharing her emotional reaction to the cancellation news.

Brit Marling — who also co-created the series with Zal Batmanglij — took to Instagram on Monday to commiserate with fans of The OA, which got the axe from Netflix earlier in the day after a two-season run. “Zal and I are deeply sad not to finish this story,” Marling wrote. “The first time I heard the news, I had a good cry. So did one of our executives at Netflix who has been with us since the early days when we were sketching out Hap’s basement on the floor of our production office in Queens. It’s been an intense journey who worked on and cared about this story.”

Marling starred as Prairie Johnson, a young woman who suddenly reemerges after having disappeared seven years earlier. The supporting cast included Emory Johnson, Scott Wilson, Phyllis Smith, Alice Krige, Patrick Gibson and Jason Isaacs. The cancellation caps The OA‘s run at a total of 16 episodes.

Read Marling’s full Instagram post below, and then hit the comments and tell us: Are you deeply sad, too, that The OA won’t continue?