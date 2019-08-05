The Little Mermaid Live!, Starring Rise Alum Auli'i Cravalho, a Go at ABC

RELATED STORIES The Kids Are Alright: ABC Boss Talks 'Tough' Cancellation: 'There Did Not Seem to Be a Strong Enough Fan Base'

Having already lent her voice to Moana, Auli’i Cravalho is adding another Disney princess to her repertoire.

The Rise alumna will star as Ariel in a live Little Mermaid special set to air on ABC this fall.

The Wonderful World of Disney Presents The Little Mermaid Live! is slated to be a hybrid special, interweaving live musical performances with a broadcast of the original animated film. The live portion will also include intricate costumes and sets.

In addition to Cravalho, who will star as the titular teen, Queen Latifah will play the villainous Ursula, and reggae musician Shaggy will portray the crab Sebastian.

ABC had originally announced a live Little Mermaid production back in May 2017, but it was indefinitely put on hold later that year. The special will now air on Tuesday, Nov. 5, to commemorate The Little Mermaid‘s 30th anniversary.

But the broadcast special is not to be confused with Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, which is expected to begin production in 2020. The updated version of the film will star Halle Bailey (grown-ish) as Ariel, Jacob Tremblay (The Twilight Zone) as the fish Flounder and Awkwafina (Crazy Rich Asians) as the seagull Scuttle.

