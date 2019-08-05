TVLine Items: The Goldbergs' Vacation Guests, ABC's 9/11 Series and More

The Goldbergs are going on vacay with some special guest stars this fall.

The ABC comedy’s Season 7 premiere — an homage to National Lampoon’s Vacation — will feature Anthony Michael Hall and Christie Brinkley in unspecified roles, it was announced Monday. Hall co-starred in the 1983 film as Russell “Rusty” Griswold, while Brinkley appeared as the Girl in the Red Ferrari.

In the episode, airing Wednesday, Sept. 25, “Beverly insists the family take a road trip to go on vacation to Disneyland in Anaheim, California, before Erica and Barry go off to college,” per the official synopsis. But like in the movie, “things do not go as planned as they travel across the country. Meanwhile, Erica worries more and more about her relationship with Geoff when he teases ‘we need to talk’ and won’t tell her anything until the family returns from their adventure.”

* ABC is developing a limited series based on Mitchell Zuckoff’s book Fall and Rise: The Story of 9/11 for 2021. The project, marking the 20th anniversary of the events of Sept. 11, “chronicles the stories of those who were lost, saved and forever altered by the most heinous acts of terrorism on American soil.”

* The CW’s digital streaming arm CW Seed has acquired off-season streaming rights to the Pop comedy Schitt’s Creek, it was announced at the Television Critics Association summer press tour. The first four seasons are currently available on the platform.

* Rochelle Aytes (Mistresses) and Danika Yarosh (Heroes Reborn, Shameless) will recur during Season 2 of USA Network’s The Purge, our sister site Deadline reports.

* HBO Max has given a put pilot commitment to Anna K, a series adaptation of Jenny Lee’s upcoming YA novel, which is described as a “modern-day, empowering, multicultural retelling of Leo Tolstoy’s classic Anna Karenina,” per Deadline.

* Amazon has acquired the international rights to the British comedy-horror series Truth Seekers, starring Nick Frost and Simon Pegg as paranormal investigators, our sister site Variety reports.

