Aubrey Plaza Rules as Drunk History's Cleopatra — Watch Finale Sneak Peek

That’s Queen Aubrey Plaza to you. The Legion star joins Drunk History on Tuesday (Comedy Central, 10/9c) as the legendary Cleopatra — even if the story being told isn’t necessarily about her.

As you’ll see in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek, Drunk History‘s sixth season finale actually tells the story of Cleopatra’s younger sister Arsione. (Or as storyteller Lyric Lewis refers to her, “the other queen of Egypt. Oh, yes! That queen was scheming, thieving, thriving and surviving off of stealing her way from the bottom to the what? To the top.”)

What we get is the story of a “sneaky, thieving-ass tween” who works to overthrow her sister at every turn, beginning by sabotaging Cleopatra’s marriage to their brother. (As Lewis explains, marrying a sibling “wasn’t weird for them. They were like, ‘We gonna be blood on blood on blood, stacks on stacks on stacks!” You know, just like your high school history teacher taught it.

Tuesday’s finale marks Plaza’s third appearance on Drunk History. She portrayed Sacagawea in a Season 1 episode about Lewis and Clark, and Aaron Burr in a Season 4 episode about Alexander Hamilton.

Hit PLAY on the video above to enjoy Cleopatra and Arsione’s story in full — spoiler alert: it doesn’t have a happy ending! — and drop a comment with your thoughts below.