Four Weddings and a Funeral Star Nathalie Emmanuel, EP Break Down Episode 4's Surprise Hookup: 'It's Really Quite a Nice Prospect'

Warning: The following post contains spoilers for the first four episodes of Hulu’s Four Weddings and a Funeral. If you haven’t watched, do not walk down the aisle.

Do we hear wedding bells for Maya and… Duffy?!

Four Weddings and a Funeral‘s fourth episode featured the titular funeral (for Gemma’s husband Quentin) along with a surprising romantic twist: With emotions running high, Duffy finally declared his love for Maya on a rain-soaked night… and Maya kissed him and took him inside. So is this just a rebound, or were Maya and Duffy meant to be all along?

Maya’s decision to give Duffy a chance was “a combination of a lot of things,” star Nathalie Emmanuel tells TVLine. With Quentin’s funeral looming, “Maya’s trauma and pain about losing her mother kind of comes to the forefront, and the one person that challenges her and is like, ‘Why aren’t you going? I’ll be there with you,’ and is really supportive of her in that moment is Duffy… She’s obviously going through a heartbreak as well, and this guy has always been loyal, always been supportive, always been there for her, and in that moment, she really needs him.”

And it’s not necessarily just a one-time dalliance, in Emmanuel’s eyes: “She wants a guy like Duffy. She wants that best friend, that supportive person. And I think it’s really quite a nice prospect. She’s like, ‘Wow, that could actually work.'” Maya isn’t really trusting her taste in men lately, either: “She’s always kind of gone for these guys that just aren’t good. And you know that Duffy is the exact opposite of that. So I think she genuinely takes it seriously. She’s like, ‘I want to see how this goes.'”

That doesn’t mean that Maya and Duffy will live happily ever after, though, executive producer Tracey Wigfield cautions. “They’re both getting into this for not exactly the right reasons. She’s in this emotional place, and sort of running from this other guy. And for him, what happens to you when you have been in love with someone for fifteen years? You’re not really in love with that person. There’s something else that you’re clinging to.” But the EP hints that the hookup is “an important emotional turn for both of them — him, especially — in order to get them to their happy endings.”

