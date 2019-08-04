Arrowverse 'Crisis on Infinite Earths' Crossover Adds Black Lightning Stars, Bruce Wayne — Get Full Schedule

The CW has released the complete schedule for the Arrowverse‘s five-part “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover, as well as announced Black Lightning‘s long awaited debut in the annual event.

“Crisis on Infinite Earths,” which will continue the story that started with the end of The Flash‘s very first episode, truly got underway during last year’s “Elseworlds” crossover, and then was heavily teased in several Arrowverse season finales, will unfold as follows — with some shows airing on special days/times:

Supergirl: Sunday, Dec. 8 at 8/7c (special time)

Batwoman: Monday, Dec. 9 at 8 pm (special day)

The Flash: Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 8 pm

And then, in the year 2020:

Arrow: Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 8 pm (special time)

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 9 pm (special episode)

Legends‘ installment of “Crisis” is considered a special episode, and is not its season premiere.

On the casting front, unspecified characters from Black Lightning, which to date has never fully been a part of the Arrowverse, will make their crossover event debut. Additionally, veteran voice actor Kevin Conroy (Batman: The Animated Series, Batman Beyond) will make a special guest appearance as “Bruce Wayne from the future.”

Previously announced “Crisis” castings include, of course, LaMonica Garrett as the Monitor and the Anti-Monitor; Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch as Supergirl‘s Clark Kent/Superman and Lois lane; Legends‘ Brandon Routh pulling double duty as as the Kingdom Come version of Superman; Jon Cryer as Supergirl‘s Lex Luthor; and Batman‘s Burt Ward in an undisclosed role.

It was also announced on Sunday at the Television Critics Association summer press tour that Black Lightning will now open Season 3 earlier — on Monday, Oct. 7 at 9 pm (leading out of All American‘s Season 2 premiere).

