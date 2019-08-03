TVLine Items: Are You Afraid of the Dark Teaser, black-ish Is Devine and More

A new Midnight Society convenes in the first teaser for Nickelodeon’s Are You Afraid of the Dark? reboot.

The three-part limited series, which premieres in October, introduces a new group of kids “who tell a terrifying tale about the Carnival of Doom, only to have the events of the story come to life,” according to the official logline.

The original Are You Afraid of the Dark? debuted on Canada’s YTV and aired stateside on Nick from 1990-1996, then again from 1999-2000. Over the years, cast members included then-up and comers JoAnna Garcia Swisher (Reba), Elisha Cuthbert (Happy Endings) and Rachel Blanchard (Fargo).

* Loretta Devine (Grey’s Anatomy) will recur during Season 6 of black-ish as Pops’ (Laurence Fishburne) new fiancée, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Kali Hawk (New Girl) has joined the cast of Schooled in the series-regular role of Wilma, a science teacher poached from an elite school to teach at William Penn, Deadline reports. Season 2 premieres Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 8:30/7:30c. TV's Big Cast Changes (2019-2020) Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

* Jason Clarke (The Chicago Code, Brotherhood) has joined the cast of HBO’s drama pilot Showtime, about the professional and personal lives of the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers, our sister site Variety reports. Clarke will play Jerry West, a ’60s Lakers player who went on to become head coach in 1976 before taking on the position of general manager in 1982.

* CBS All Access has acquired the streaming rights to past seasons of The CW’s upcoming drama Nancy Drew after they have aired on the network, it was announced at the Television Critics Assoc. summer press tour.

