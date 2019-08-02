Entertainment Tonight's Nancy O'Dell Leaving After 8 Years as Co-Host

It’s the end of an era in entertainment newsmagazines: Nancy O’Dell is leaving Entertainment Tonight after eight years as co-host.

O’Dell announced the news herself on Friday’s broadcast, according to our sister site Variety, sharing with viewers: “I’m excited to tell you about the start of a new chapter in my life.” She remembered how honored she was to take over ET hosting duties from the legendary Mary Hart, and thanked her co-workers, along with her longtime manager and agent John Ferriter, who passed away just last week. She’s taking a break to spend more time with her daughter, she said, but “I’ll be back, and it won’t be long… this isn’t goodbye. It’s just a new chapter.”

After 13 years as a co-host on Access Hollywood, O’Dell joined Entertainment Tonight in 2011. She’s also contributed to NBC’s Today show and Dateline.

“For almost nine years, Nancy has welcomed viewers to ET every night with her signature southern charm,” executive producer Erin Johnson said in a statement. “From anchoring both royal weddings, gracing every major award show red carpet and interviewing the likes of Garth Brooks, J.Lo and Oprah, her expertise behind the microphone is undeniable. We can’t thank Nancy enough for her dedication to keeping ET the gold standard in entertainment news, and we have no doubt she will continue to succeed in all future endeavors.”