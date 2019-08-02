Homeland Season 8 Delay Caused By 'Ambitious' Production Demands Not 'Missteps,' Says Showtime Boss

RELATED STORIES The Chi: Jason Mitchell's Character Brandon to Be Killed Off in Season 3

The Chi: Jason Mitchell's Character Brandon to Be Killed Off in Season 3 Gal Gadot Officially Boards Showtime's Hedy Lamarr Biopic From Affair Creator

Ambitious production demands — nothing more, nothing less — are to blame for the nearly two-year wait for Homeland ‘s eighth and final season, according to Showtime’s president of entertainment Gary Levine.

“Homeland is an ambitious series — especially in its final season,” the exec told reporters Friday at the Television Critics Assoc. summer press tour. “[Showrunner] Alex [Gansa] wants to go out proudly, and that has involved production in multiple countries at times and in places that have some issues. It just takes time.

“There have been no missteps,” Levine added. “It’s been a relatively smooth process. But it’s a very ambitious production schedule and it has taken more time than we [anticipated].”

Levine’s comments came on the heels of news that Homeland‘s farewell run has been delayed yet again — to Sunday, February 9, 2020. The eighth season was initially slated to launch last June, but Showtime, citing “[international] production demands,” bumped it to Fall 2019.

As TVLine previously reported, Homeland‘s 12-episode swan song is being shot on location in Morocco, with the North African country subbing for Season 8’s fictional backdrop of Afghanistan. The setup harkens back to Homeland’s fourth season, which was similarly set in Afghanistan (where Carrie served as CIA station chief in Kabul) but shot in Cape Town, South Africa. The show moved back abroad following two stateside-set seasons (Season 6 in New York City; Season 7 in the Washington D.C. area).