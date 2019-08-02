Biggest Loser Reboot: Bob Harper Returning as Host on USA Network

RELATED STORIES The Sinner Season 3: Chris Messina Cast as Matt Bomer's College Buddy

The Biggest Loser reboot just scored its first win, bringing back a familiar face for fans of the reality competition series. Fitness expert Bob Harper, who served as a trainer on the original NBC show for 17 seasons, will return to host USA Network’s “re-imagining,” he announced Friday on Today.

“I’ve learned a lot over the last two years since suffering a heart attack,” Harper says. “I know more than ever that it’s about overall health and living your absolute best life inside and out, plus finding ways to overcome the everyday obstacles that we all face. That is what we are doing with the show. We are going to be changing lives and it is going to be big. I cannot wait to get started!”

The new show’s trainers will be announced at a later date.

This Biggest Loser is being described by USA as a “reboot” in that it will “feature a dynamic new team of experts determined to dramatically improve America’s lifespans and waistlines” — and to that end, its cast will “compete not only to lose weight, but to improve their overall wellbeing.” Each episode’s experts will include a trainer, chef and life coach, who will “help guide the contestants as they embark on the biggest transformations of their lives.”

The Biggest Loser reboot will premiere on USA Network sometime in 2020. Will you be watching, especially now that Harper is set to return? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.