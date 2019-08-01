The Sinner Season 3: Chris Messina Cast as Matt Bomer's College Buddy

RELATED STORIES The Sinner Season 2 Finale Recap: Who Killed Marin? Plus: Julian's Real [Spoiler] Revealed!

Mindy Project vet Chris Messina has booked a co-starring role opposite Matt Bomer in Season 3 of The Sinner, Deadline reports.

The third installment of the USA Network anthology will follow Detective Harry Ambrose (returning series regular Bill Pullman) as he investigates a tragic car accident in upstate New York. As the case unfolds, Ambrose “uncovers a hidden crime that pulls him into the most dangerous and disturbing case of his career,” per the official logline. Bomer’s Jamie, an upstanding local resident and expectant father, looks to Ambrose for support in the wake of the accident.

Messina is set to play Nick Haas, a college friend who pays Jamie a surprise visit that “unexpectedly alters the course of their friendship and their lives.”

Messina is best known to TV audiences as The Mindy Project‘s Danny Castellano. Additional TV credits include The Newsroom, Damages, Six Feet Under and, more recently, Sharp Objects.

The Sinner‘s first season was based on the Petra Hammesfahr crime novel of the same name. It starred executive-producer Jessica Biel as a troubled mother who fatally stabbed a man during a beach outing, seemingly at random. A second season followed last summer, and starred The Leftovers‘ Carrie Coon as a member of a mysterious cult who claimed to be the mother of an 11-year-old boy brought up on murder charges. A premiere date for Season 3 has not yet been disclosed.

Does Messina’s casting pique your interest in The Sinner‘s next installment? Hit the comments with your reactions.