The Man Who Fell to Earth Adaptation Ordered to Series at CBS All Access

CBS All Access is blasting off into outer space again: The streamer has handed a series order to a new adaptation of The Man Who Fell to Earth, TVLine has learned.

The series — based on the Walter Tevis sci-fi novel that inspired the 1976 David Bowie film of the same name — centers on “an alien who arrives on Earth at a turning point in human evolution and must confront his own past to determine our future,” according to the official description.

Star Trek: Discovery showrunner Alex Kurtzman will write, executive-produce and serve as co-showrunner along with Jenny Lumet and John Hlavin. Kurtzman will also direct.

“Walter Tevis’ visionary novel gave us a tech god Willy Wonka from another planet, brought to life by David Bowie’s legendary performance, that foretold Steve Jobs’ and Elon Musk’s impact on our world,” Kurtzman and Lumet said in a statement. “The series will imagine the next step in our evolution, seen through the eyes of an alien who must learn what it means to become human, even as he fights for the survival of his species.”

The Man Who Fell to Earth joins a stable of original programming at CBS All Access highlighted by Star Trek: Discovery — soon to be joined by Star Trek: Picard and Star Trek: Lower Decks — along with The Good Fight, The Twilight Zone, Tell Me a Story and more.