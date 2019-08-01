How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days Being Rebooted as TV Series by Quibi

RELATED STORIES Varsity Blues Adaptation Eyed at Quibi

You might want to check on your love ferns, because How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days is getting a reboot. Quibi — a short-form video service from Jeffrey Katzenberg, whose name is short for “quick bites” — is developing the 2003 romantic comedy into a series, which is being described as a “modern” take on the original story.

Per Quibi’s official synopsis, the series “follows a glib young online columnist and an oversexed advertising executive who both need to prove, once and for all, they’re capable of being monogamous. They soon discover, however, keeping a relationship is harder than Andie Anderson made it look!” (Andie, played by Kate Hudson in the movie, was a magazine columnist who purposely wooed — then tried to lose — Matthew McConaughey’s character over the course of 10 days. Hence the title.) The series is being written by The Mindy Project‘s Gary Branum.

Quibi is also developing Last American Vampire, a supernatural drama about a female FBI agent who ends up working alongside a centuries-old bloodsucker to save the world from imminent destruction. From 20th Century Fox, Last American Vampire is being written by Terry Matalas. Executive producers include David Katzenberg, Seth Grahame Smith and Aaron Schmidt.

Previously announced series in the works at the short-form streaming service include an adaptation of the 1999 football movie Varsity Blues, a Darren Criss-fronted musical comedy called Royalties, and a yet-untitled action-thriller starring Liam Hemsworth.

