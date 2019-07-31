TVLine Items: Modern Family Star on SVU, Ariana Grande Is Kidding and More

Someone alert the Dunphys that their youngest daughter is in trouble: Modern Family co-star Ariel Winter will guest in a fall episode of Law & Order: SVU, executive producer Warren Leight revealed on Twitter.

Winter also hinted at the role via an Instagram photo with the caption, “Filming something new that I’m really excited about.”

According to E! Online, Winter’s installment will “explore the newest techniques and methods used to help victims disclose their trauma and recall key details for the investigating police.”

SVU returns for Season 21 on Thursday, Sept. 26 at 10/9c on NBC.

Look who joined us for Darkest Journey Home, #SVUSeason21, Episode 2!

(No, it’s not a Modern Family/SVU crossover) pic.twitter.com/nsT5pPCH5r — Warren Leight (@warrenleightTV) July 30, 2019

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Singer Ariana Grande will make a “tiny appearance” during Season 2 of the Showtime dramedy Kidding, which stars Jim Carrey, EW.com reports. No other details are currently available.

* black-ish has promoted Courtney Lilly to showrunner for Season 6, per The Hollywood Reporter. Lilly takes over for Jonathan Groff and Kenny Smith, who are stepping down to focus on development.

* Deadwood will receive the Heritage Award while its creator, David Milch, has been chosen for the Career Achievement honor at this Saturday’s Television Critics Association Awards, to be held in Beverly Hills.

* The third and final season of Tin Star, which stars Tim Roth and streams on Amazon, has added Ian Hart (The Terror), Tanya Moodie (A Discovery of Witches), Joanne Whalley (The Borgias) and Kerrie Hayes (The Mill).

* HBO Max has given a series order to an adaptation of Madeline Miller’s fantasy novel Circe, which is described as “a modern take on the world of Greek mythology told from the powerful feminist perspective of the goddess Circe, who transforms from an awkward nymph to a formidable witch,” our sister site Deadline reports.

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?