Jeff Daniels to Star as Small-Town Police Chief in Showtime Drama Rust

RELATED STORIES Game of Thrones' Lena Headey to Star in Showtime Dramedy Pilot Rita

Game of Thrones' Lena Headey to Star in Showtime Dramedy Pilot Rita On Becoming a God in Central Florida: Showtime Trailer Pits Kirsten Dunst Against Alexander Skarsgard

Jeff Daniels is heading back to pay cable: The former Newsroom star has signed on to headline the Showtime drama series Rust.

The drama, which just earned a straight-to-series order at Showtime, will star Daniels as Del Harris, the police chief of a small Rust Belt town in southwestern Pennsylvania. “When the woman he truly loves sees her son accused of murder,” the official description teases, “Harris is forced to decide what he’s willing to do to protect him.”

If this all sounds familiar, the series was previously in development at USA Network, under the name American Rust. (It’s based on the acclaimed Philipp Meyer novel of that name.) USA handed it a series order in November 2017, but then dropped the project a couple months later.

Daniels recently starred as news anchor Will McAvoy on HBO’s The Newsroom, a role that won him an Emmy in 2013. He took home a second Emmy last year for his role on the Netflix Western Godless. Daniels will serve as an executive producer along with Dan Futterman (The Looming Tower), who will also write multiple episodes.

“Jeff Daniels is a bona fide giant on stage and screen, and Dan Futterman is a special writer, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to have them together at Showtime,” the network’s co-president of entertainment Gary Levine said in a statement. “With vibrant characters caught in an unpredictable murder mystery, Rust will tell the relevant and touching human story of the corrosion of the American dream.”