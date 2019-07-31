Andy Cohen Addresses Tituss Burgess 'Feud' After Awkward On-Air Moment

Feuds may be all the rage at Bravo, but it doesn’t sounds like Andy Cohen is willing to throw down. When asked by Access Hollywood about his awkward on-air exchange with Tituss Burgess on Sunday, the Watch What Happens Live host replied, “He might be [feuding]. I’m not.”

In case you have no idea what we’re talking about, here’s a little refresher: During Sunday’s episode of WWHL, Cohen asked Burgess about bonding with Eddie Murphy on the set of their new movie, adding that Murphy was “very problematic for the gays at one point.” Burgess brushed off the question, and when asked to repeat something he said quietly, Burgess replied, “Keep going, girl. Do your show.” Watch:

Burgess then took to Instagram to chastise Cohen, whom he referred to as a “messy queen,” for bringing up that topic. “Sunday was a display of ratchet behavior by a well connected man having blatant disregard for one of his guests,” Burgess wrote. “He was lucky I had my wits and Christian values that day. Always keep it classy. Being friends with other talented celebrities doesn’t make you talented — it makes you friends with other famous celebrities! He should rip a page from Anderson Cooper[‘s book] and learn how to do his job.”

According to Cohen, who later discussed the incident on his Sirius XM show, Burgess immediately left Sunday’s taping in a huff. When asked to sign the guest book, Burgess allegedly replied, “He knows I was here.”

When asked if Burgess will return to the show, Cohen told Access Hollywood, “He’s been on four times. He can do whatever he wants. I just don’t want to offend him.”

