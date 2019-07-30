×
Fall TV Preview

Who's In? Who's Out? TV's Latest Casting Moves for 60 Returning Shows!

Fall TV Cast Changes
Courtesy of CBS, ABC, AMC and NBC

As the Fall TV season draws closer, more and more casting changes are coming to light that will surely shake up your favorite returning shows. Luckily, TVLine offers a supremely handy, alphabetical guide to each and every move!

In the month of July alone, we received confirmation that a Walking Dead fave will be walking away from the show, and learned that while a Chicago Med doc is going, he’s not gone just yet. TVLine also broke the news that The Rookie will be in need of a new TO in Season 2.

Other recently announced “Ins & Outs” include The Flash enlisting a former hero to play a villain, This Is Us wishing upon a Once Upon a Time star, a Prison Break vet visiting #OneChicago and Marvel’s Runaways‘ conjuring of a royally sinister sorceress.

In our annual Ins & Outs gallery (click here for direct access), TVLine lists the new series regulars, recurring players and noteworthy guest stars on returning favorites in the fall and beyond, plus a refresher on who has gone bye-bye since last we checked in. If you like, use these links to jump to a specific show: A — C | D — L | M — S | T — Z

