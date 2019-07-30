TVLine Items: Mindhunter Season 2 Teaser, Teen Choice Host and More

Jonathan Groff is back on a killer case in the first teaser trailer for Mindhunter Season 2, premiering Friday, Aug. 16 on Netflix.

In the new season, “FBI agents Holden Ford (Groff) and Bill Tench (Holt McCallany) probe further into the psyches of those who have done the unthinkable,” per the official synopsis. “With help from psychologist Wendy Carr (Anna Torv), they apply their groundbreaking behavioral analysis to hunting notorious serial killers.”

Executive producer/director David Fincher has said that the episodes will be set during the time of the Atlanta child murders of 1979-81, during which African-American serial killer Wayne Williams was tried, convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment for killing two adult males. Williams, however, was never tried for any of the child murders, 23 of which he was suspected of being involved with. Other serial killers to be featured in Season 2 include Charles Manson (played by Justified‘s Damon Herriman) and David Berkowitz, aka “Son of Sam.”

* Lucy Hale will host the Teen Choice 2019 awards with digital star and TV personality David Dobrik. The show airs Sunday, Aug. 11 at 8/7c on Fox.

* General Hospital head writer Shelly Altman will retire from the post this Friday, TVInsider.com reports. Breakdown writer Dan O’Connor will succeed Altman alongside current co-head writer Chris Van Etten.

* Facebook Watch has renewed its pregnancy docuseries 9 Months With Courteney Cox for a second season.

* BBC One has released a trailer for Season 5 of Peaky Blinders, which streams stateside on Netflix:

