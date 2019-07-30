Black Lightning Cast Previews Season 3 and the New, Global Threat to Freeland: 'It's Almost Like a Different Show'

War is coming to Black Lightning‘s Freeland, courtesy of the Marvovians. So what does that mean for the Pierce family during Season 3 of the CW superhero series?

“It means that we aren’t going to be at peace anytime soon,” Cress Williams sighed during the cast’s visit to TVLine’s San Diego Comic-Con suite. And because of the “global” nature of this new threat, Christine Adams revealed, “You’re not going to see the characters in their natural environment for quite a while.

“It’s almost like a different show, in a way,” Adams added. “There are no Pierce family dinners on the horizon!”

Also in the video Q&A above:

* China Anne McClain shares her wish for more family team-ups

* Jordan Calloway, who plays Khalil, hints that the Markovia threat will be given a specific face. (At least in the comic books, he says, “Markovians open up a lot, y’all!”)

* Marvin Jones III and Calloway revisit one of the former’s favorite, grisly moments from Season 2

* Adams teases a “transformation” for Lynn’s relationship with the ominous Agent Odell

* Calloway’s presence at Comic-Con means that Khalil gets out of his pod, right…?

* And lastly, one cast member reveals that he/she will grow “more powerful” in Season 3.

Black Lightning returns Monday, Oct 21, leading out of All American.

