Big Little Lies: Reese and Meryl’s MIA Ice Cream Clash Was Probably a Better Meme Than Scene, Says HBO Boss

I screamed, you screamed, we all screamed for Big Little Lies‘ infamous Reese Witherspoon-Mery Streep ice cream tussle… but it was all for naught.

Images from the spoiled-by-paparazzi Season 2 sequence — which found Witherspoon’s Madeline hurling an ice cream cone at Streep’s Mary Louise (see below) — sent social media into a tizzy when they went viral last summer. But, for reasons that remain a mystery (or perhaps not?), the buzzy moment ended up on the cutting room floor.

Although HBO president Casey Bloys tells TVLine that he “was not involved in the creative decision to include it or not,” the exec has a theory as to why the dessert-themed fracas was ditched.

“My guess is it made for a funnier meme on social media than [an actual scene],” the exec muses. “Obviously, Reese Witherspoon holding an ice cream cone aimed at Meryl Streep’s head is pretty hard to beat. But a behind-the-scenes shot is much different than a scene within the narrative context of the show.”

There’s been speculation that the scene in question may be included as an “extra” on the show’s Season 2 DVD, something Bloys could neither confirm nor deny.