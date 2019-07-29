Should MTV Remove Michael Jackson's Name From Video Vanguard Award?

RELATED STORIES VMA Nominations: Taylor Swift vs. Ariana Grande and More -- Full List

MTV is said to be thinking about removing the King of Pop’s name from the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award given out at the the VMAs. Would that be the right call?

The equivalent to a lifetime achievement honor, the first Vanguard Awards were handed out in 1984 at the inaugural MTV Video Music Awards, to David Bowie, The Beatles and A Hard Day’s Night director Richard Lester. In 1991, three years after Jackson himself was bestowed with the award, it was renamed the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

Most recently, in 2018, Jennifer Lopez became the first Latin artist to receive the award.

But now, six months after the documentary Leaving Neverland resurfaced allegations against Jackson — two men, Wade Robson and James Safechuck, claim they were sexually abused as children by the singer — “There’s a lot of heated discussion at the network about how to handle the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award … and it’s getting ugly,” a source tells Page Six. “There’s talk about if they should change the name, or get rid of it altogether…. It’s a mess.”

For this year’s VMAs, to be held Monday, Aug. 26, no recipient has been announced for award, which is not given out annually.

What do you think MTV should do with the Video Vanguard Award?