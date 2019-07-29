Tituss Burgess Calls Andy Cohen a 'Messy Queen' Following Awkward Exchange on Watch What Happens Live

RELATED STORIES Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Reunion, Part 2 Recap: Dog Fight

Tituss Burgess proved surprisingly breakable during an appearance on Sunday’s Watch What Happens Live. The Emmy nominee didn’t appreciate host Andy Cohen grilling him about whether he got along with his Dolemite Is My Name co-star Eddie Murphy, whom Cohen said was “very problematic for the gays at one point.”

Burgess assured Bravo viewers that Murphy “wasn’t problematic for Tituss,” and when Cohen asked him to repeat something he whispered to fellow guest Laverne Cox, Burgess replied, “Keep going, girl. Do your show.”

Lest you think you imagined the tension between Burgess and Cohen, the actor had this to say on Instagram when a fan asked about his perceived annoyance:

She can be a messy queen! Yes I said it! Don’t care he knows either! He should remember his talk show isn’t an episode of the real housewives of Atlanta! It’s a place where artists come to talk about art and have a little fun. NOT a place to rehash old rumors or bring a star negative press. Sunday was a display of ratchet behavior by a well connected man having blatant disregard for one of his guests. If only time were taken to know who I am and not assuming that I am the character I play on tv he would know how to conduct a proper interview with at all! I received 4 Emmy nominations for acting! NOT for being my self. He was lucky I had my wits and Christian values THAT day. Always keep it classy. Being friends with other talented celebrities doesn’t make you talented it makes you friends with other famous celebrities! He should rip a page from Anderson Cooper and learn how to do his job.

–

Cohen briefly addressed the drama during his Sirius XM radio show on Monday, adding that Burgess left the studio quickly, not even stopping the sign the guestbook.

“He ran out of there,” Cohen said. “Did not sign the guest book. He ran out. He was like, ‘He knows I was here.’ That’s what he said to the person who asks to sign the guest book. It was something else.”

This leaves us with a few questions: Given that Cohen is known for asking these types of questions, did Burgess overreact? And will Cohen address the kerfuffle on Monday night’s show? Hit PLAY on the awkward clip above, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.