Titans Season 2: Good Girls Revolt's Genevieve Angelson to Play Doctor

Good Girls Revolt alum Genevieve Angelson is the latest addition to Titans‘ Season 2 ensemble.

Our sister site Deadline reports that Angelson will appear on DC Universe’s flagship series in the role of Dr. Eve Watson, a researcher who has “conflicted feelings about her recent work” for Cadmus Labs. (TVLine has since confirmed that Angelson will appear in at least two episodes.)

The infamous Cadmus Labs was of course glimpsed in the Season 1 finale’s “bonus” scene, where an angry Connor Kent aka Superboy (to be played by Australian actor Joshua Orpin) appeared to be breaking loose and fighting his way to freedom.

In addition to her run on Amazon’s gone-too-soon Good Girls Revolt, Angelson’s TV credits include House of Lies, Backstrom, episodes of Instinct and Blue Bloods, and Pop TV’s Flack.

Titans Season 2 releases Friday, Sept. 6. Previously announced castings include Iain Glen (Game of Thrones) as Bruce Wayne, Esai Morales (NYPD Blue) as Slade Wilson/Deathstroke, Chelsea T. Zhang (Andi Mack) as Rose Wilson/Ravager, model Chella Man as Joseph Wilson, Natalie Gumede (Coronation Street) as Mercy Graves and Drew Van Acker (Pretty Little Liars) as Garth/Aqualad.

