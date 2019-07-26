TVLine Items: Looking for Alaska Teaser, Padma's Hulu Series and More

Hulu is Looking for Alaska in the first teaser trailer for the limited series based on John Green’s novel of the same name.

Alaska follows Miles “Pudge” Halter (Charlie Plummer) “as he enrolls in boarding school to try to gain a deeper perspective on life,” per the official synopsis. “He falls in love with Alaska Young (Kristine Froseth), and finds a group of loyal friends. But after an unexpected tragedy, Miles and his close friends attempt to make sense of what they’ve been through.”

Josh Schwartz (Gossip Girl, The O.C.) is behind the adaptation, which debuts with all eight episodes on Friday, Oct. 18. Press PLAY above to watch the preview, then hit the comments with your thoughts.

* Hulu has ordered a “living cookbook” series from Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi, in which each episode highlights a single dish that represents a community’s history and explores the evolution of that immigrant community through that cuisine.

* All seven seasons of the 1986-93 CBS sitcom Designing Women will be available to stream on Hulu beginning Monday, Aug. 26 (aka Women’s Equality Day).

* Mae Whitman (Good Girls) and Eric Roberts (Lost Girl, Suits) will guest-star during Season 2 of the Showtime dramedy Kidding, per The Hollywood Reporter. Whitman will play a medical marijuana dispensary employee who likes to watch Puppet Time when she’s high, while Roberts will portray an Amazon executive who’s looking to make an acquisition and comes into contact with the Puppet Time team.

* Netflix has released a trailer for Rocko’s Modern Life revival movie, Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling, releasing Friday, Aug. 9:

