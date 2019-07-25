RELATED STORIES New Amsterdam's Ryan Eggold Talks Max and Helen: Are the Colleagues More Than Just Friends?

New Amsterdam star Freema Agyeman has been just as in the dark as fans are about the fate of her character Dr. Helen Sharpe.

You might recall that the NBC drama’s Season 1 finale concluded with a horrific crash that left several people in dire shape, while Helen’s whereabouts were mysteriously unclear post-accident. As for who does and doesn’t survive the incident, “we really didn’t know for the whole summer,” the actress said during a visit to TVLine’s San Diego Comic-Con video suite. “We got the script a week ago. So we’ve spent the whole summer speculating with each other” via a cast WhatsApp group.

But now that the cloud of uncertainty has been lifted — for the show’s ensemble, at least — Agyeman reveals that “there’s gonna be some big changes happening in Season 2.”

For Agyeman, that kind of “fearless” writing is what convinced her to sign up for a broadcast series after roles on programs like Doctor Who and Sense8. “When I initially heard about the show, my reservations were real,” Agyeman confessed. “I was like, ‘I don’t really know if I want to do a medical drama or a network show, ’cause I feel like it might be quite staid, quite sedentary. It’s not revolutionary’… And then I read the script, and I was completely blown away.”

Press PLAY above to watch the whole interview, in which Agyeman also opens about Helen and Max’s “unique” relationship and shares her hopes for Season 2 (premiering Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 10/9c).