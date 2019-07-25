Farmhand: Series Adaptation of Graphic Novel In the Works at AMC

RELATED STORIES The Walking Dead: Six Reasons We Lost Our Heads Over Season 10's Trailer

The Walking Dead: Six Reasons We Lost Our Heads Over Season 10's Trailer The Walking Dead Cast Talks Michonne's Send-Off, Daryl's Fate and a Demise So Shocking, It Will Never Air

Having already found success with Preacher, AMC is giving another graphic novel the TV treatment.

The cabler is developing Farmhand, a series based on Rob Guillory’s comic of the same name, TVLine has learned.

Farmhand follows Southern farmer Jedidiah Jenkins, whose cash crop is fast-healing, plug-and-play human organs. Though Jed’s organic transplants have brought healing to many for years, something sinister has taken root deep in the soil of the Jenkins Family Farm.

LaToya Morgan, who served as an executive producer on AMC’s Into the Badlands, will oversee Farmland‘s development as part of the network’s Scripted Inclusion Initiative, which aims to bring diverse emerging writers onto AMC’s programming slate.

Also in the works at the cabler is Of Two Minds, hailing from short film producer Morgan Dover-Pearl. This dark comedy follows a woman trying to “have it all” in her life, who ultimately suffers a traumatic brain injury that causes her left and right brains to cease all communication. “With this very unique disability,” the logline reads, “she has to build a new way of life for herself while trying to navigate living with two brains that are constantly at odds with one another.”

Of Two Minds is also part of AMC’s inclusion initiative, with Morgan supervising and mentoring writers.

“What has always been important to me as a creator is not just the kinds of stories that get told, but who gets the opportunity to be storytellers,” Morgan said in a statement. “With this initiative I wanted more writers of color and women to have seats at the creative table and AMC has been a great champion. These projects by Morgan and Rob, as well as a few others we are developing, are as unique, moving, and powerful as the voices behind them.”

Do either of these potential series pique your interest? Drop a comment below.