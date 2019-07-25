TVLine Items: Baroness Sketch Show Renewed, Preppy Murder Doc and More

IFC is keeping the laughs going, renewing Baroness von Sketch Show for a fifth season ahead of its Season 4 premiere (on Wednesday, Oct. 30 at midnight ET).

The all-female sketch series “celebrates the absurd and mines the embarrassing, offering a fresh, witty take on relatable moments such as crying at work, waiting in airport security lines, dealing with gossip-obsessed co-workers, co-parenting and more,” per the official synopsis.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* AMC and SundanceTV will simulcast the true-crime docuseries The Preppy Murder: Death in Central Park, about the 1986 killing of Jennifer Levin at the hands of Robert Chambers. The five-part series will air over three consecutive nights, beginning Wednesday, Nov. 13 and ending Friday, Nov. 15 at 9/8c.

* NBC’s new late-night talk show A Little Late With Lilly Singh will premiere Monday, Sept. 16 at 1:35 am ET/PT.

* Nickelodeon’s new music competition show America’s Most Musical Family has tapped Grammy winner Ciara, YouTube star David Dobrik and singer Debbie Gibson to serve as judges alongside host Nick Lachey.

* Kurt Fuller (Supernatural) has been promoted to series regular on CBS’ upcoming fall drama Evil, our sister site Deadline reports. The actor plays Dr. Boggs, the therapist and trusted colleague of Katja Herbers’ character.

* NBCUniversal’s streaming service is expected to launch in April 2020.

* Comedy Central has released a trailer for Good Talk With Anthony Jeselnik, premiering Friday, Sept. 6 at 11 pm. Guests include Nick Kroll, Natasha Leggero, Kumail Nanjiani, Tig Notaro, Kristen Schaal and David Spade.

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?