Why Women Kill Trailer Features Sex, Death Wishes and… More Sex

It seems appropriate that Why Women Kill will premiere during the dog days of summer. If the trailer is any indication, the CBS All Access series is going to be steamy.

Created by Marc Cherry (Desperate Housewives, Devious Maids), Why Women Kill follows the lives of three women living in three different decades: a housewife in the ’60s (played by Once Upon a Time‘s Ginnifer Goodwin), a socialite in the ’80s (Elementary‘s Lucy Liu) and a lawyer in 2019 (The Good Place‘s Kirby Howell-Baptiste), each dealing with infidelity in their marriages.

The trailer above gives us an idea of each husband’s unfaithfulness, and the ways in which these ladies try to deal with it. As you might suspect from the show’s title, each woman thinks a few murderous thoughts along the way, and at least one character ends up on a stretcher, covered with a sheet.

But there’s quite a few scandalously sexy scenes in the promo, too. Goodwin’s character, for example, vows to “work harder at being a good wife” after realizing her hubby is having an affair with a waitress — and in this case, “being a good wife” includes arriving at the dinner table completely naked. (Thank goodness for well-placed centerpieces!)

Why Women Kill premieres Thursday, Aug. 15 on CBS All Access. The 10-episode first season will roll out on a weekly basis, with new installments releasing every Thursday.

Take a look at the trailer above, then drop a comment and tell us: Will you be watching?