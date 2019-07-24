TVLine Items: Hitchhiker's Guide Series, Running Wild Celeb Guests and More

Hulu is developing a TV series adaptation of Douglas Adams’ comedy sci-fi favorite The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, our sister site Deadline reports. The project will be written and exec-produced by Carlton Cuse (Lost, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, Bates Motel) and writer Jason Fuchs (Wonder Woman, Ice Age: Continental Drift).

A BBC radio show-turned-book series, The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy follows the intergalactic adventures of Arthur Dent, a hapless Englishman, after the destruction of Earth by a race of bad-tempered, bureaucratic aliens.

A film adaptation was released in 2005, starring Martin Freeman, Mos Def, Sam Rockwell, Zooey Deschanel, Alan Rickman and Stephen Fry.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* The new season of Running Wild With Bear Grylls — premiering Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 10/9c on Nat Geo — will feature celebrity guests Brie Larson, Channing Tatum, Cara Delevingne, Dave Bautista, Armie Hammer, Joel McHale, Zachary Quinto, Bobby Bones, Rob Riggle and Free Solo climber Alex Honnold.

* The TBS comedy The Last O.G. has tapped Keenen Ivory Wayans (In Living Color) to serve as showrunner for Season 3.

* Netflix has announced that No Good Nick Part 2 will be released on Monday, Aug. 5.

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?