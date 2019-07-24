Robert Mueller: Watch Live Stream of Special Counsel's Testimony on President Trump, Election Meddling

Following the returns of Stranger Things and Veronica Mars comes summer’s third-most highly anticipated TV event. On Wednesday, Special Counsel Robert Mueller will testify before a pair of U.S. House committees in open session.

Broadcast on all major news networks, the testimony before the House Judiciary Committee starts at 8:30 am Eastern and will focus on obstruction of justice. Mueller then goes before the House Intelligence Committee at noon, with a focus on Russian interference with the 2016 election.

It was first confirmed in June that Mueller, who authored the Mueller Report that investigated Russian efforts to interfere with the 2016 election (and President Trump’s possible connection to those efforts), would testify pursuant to a subpoena, in a joint statement by House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff.

“Americans have demanded to hear directly from the Special Counsel so they can understand what he and his team examined, uncovered, and determined about Russia’s attack on our democracy, the Trump campaign’s acceptance and use of that help, and President Trump and his associates’ obstruction of the investigation into that attack,” the statement read. “We look forward to hearing his testimony, as do all Americans.”

Mueller was initially set to testify on July 17, but the proceedings were pushed back one week, after Mueller reached an agreement with House Democrats, the Intelligence and Judiciary committees. In exchange for the delay, Mueller agreed to extend his time facing questions by one hour.

