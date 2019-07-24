Jane the Virgin: Did [Spoiler]'s Return Provide Much-Needed Closure?

RELATED STORIES Jane the Virgin, iZombie Get Summer Series Finale Dates at The CW

Warning: The following contains spoilers for Wednesday’s Jane the Virgin!

The penultimate episode of Jane the Virgin put the final bow on the titular heroine’s relationship with ex-love Michael (Brett Dier). After realizing that her former hubby hasn’t yet signed away his life rights for her book, Jane meets up with Michael at a coffee shop to discuss the matter. However, it’s not Michael who isn’t on board with her novel, but his… fiancée Charlie (Dier’s real-life fiancée Haley Lu Richardson), aka the rancher who hated his guts but is now pregnant with his child!

Jane is sincerely happy for Michael, but Charlie isn’t thrilled with Jane. She doesn’t like the idea of the author sharing personal details with the world, especially since she and Michael like their privacy and the quiet life they’ve built in Montana. “This is a family decision, Jane, and I support whatever Charlie wants,” Michael says. When Jane argues that he’s not being fair, Michael explains that he doesn’t like being put in this position and having to say “no,” but “Charlie means everything to me.”

“Look, when you left, I was broken, and Charlie put me back together again,” he continues. “I know this sucks, but I have to choose her and her feelings. She’s my partner. For life.”

Charlie overhears the exchange and tells Michael to sign the papers. What she really wanted was “to see if y’all still had anything between ya,” she says, and that confession seems to have convinced her they don’t.

“I do think it was destiny,” Jane adds. “Everything that’s happened, all the moments that led to this, you two finding each other, it couldn’t have happened any other way.”

And with that, Jane and Michael say goodbye to each other — for good this time, the narrator assures us.

Now it’s time for you to weigh in: Did the scene finally give you the closure you needed on Jane and Michael’s story? Are you ready to move on?