TVLine Items: Wendy Williams Biopic, Wu Assassins Trailer and More

Wendy Williams‘ life is about to get even more public: The talk show host will executive-produce a Lifetime biopic based on her story, the cable net announced Tuesday at the Television Critics Association summer press tour.

The project — airing in 2020 — “provides a revealing look at Wendy’s journey, from her scrappy upstart days in urban radio to the success of her own syndicated talk show,” per the official release.

Lifetime also revealed that the movie Patsy & Loretta, starring Megan Hilty (Smash) as music legend Patsy Cline and Grammy winner Jessie Mueller (Broadway’s Waitress) as country icon Loretta Lynn, will premiere Saturday, Oct. 19 at 8/7c.

* Netflix has released a trailer for Wu Assassins, starring Iko Uwais (The Force Awakens), Mark Dacascos (Hawaii Five-0) and Katheryn Winnick (Vikings). The action series premieres Thursday, Aug. 8.

* Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready — a series of half-hour stand-up specials showcasing Chaunté Wayans, April Macie, Tracey Ashley, Aida Rodriguez, Flame Monroe and Marlo Williams — will debut Tuesday, Aug. 13 on Netflix.

* HBO’s limited series Perry Mason has added the following actors to its cast, per Deadline: Juliet Rylance (McMafia), Andrew Howard (Hell on Wheels, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Eric Lange (Escape at Dannemora, Narcos), Robert Patrick (Scorpion) and Stephen Root (Barry).

* Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus, a movie revival of Nickelodeon’s 2001 cartoon, will drop on Netflix on Friday, Aug. 16.

* Styling Hollywood, a new docuseries following celebrity stylist Jason Bolden and his interior designer husband Adair Curtis, hits Netflix on Friday, Aug. 30.

