VMA Nominations: Taylor Swift vs. Ariana Grande and More — Full List

The biggest names in music (videos) will face off at the 2019 MTV VMAs next month, and Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande are already in the lead with 10 nominations apiece. The full list of nominees were announced on Tuesday, putting the Cats star and Scream Queens alumna in a dead heat, with Billie Eilish (9) and Lil Nas X (8) following closely behind.

Hosted by comedian Sebastian Maniscalco, this year’s VMAs will air live on Monday, Aug. 26 at 8/7c. Peruse the full list of nominees below:

COMPLETE LIST OF NOMINEES

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

21 Savage ft. J. Cole – “a lot”

Billie Eilish – “Bad Guy”

Ariana Grande – “thank u, next”

Jonas Brothers – “Sucker”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)”

Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down”

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Cardi B

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Halsey

Jonas Brothers

Shawn Mendes

SONG OF THE YEAR

Drake – “In My Feelings”

Ariana Grande – “thank u, next”

Jonas Brothers – “Sucker”

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – “Shallow”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)”

Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down”

BEST NEW ARTIST

Ava Max

Billie Eilish

H.E.R.

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

ROSALÍA

BEST COLLABORATION

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)”

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – “Shallow”

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita”

Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie – “ME!”

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – “I Don’t Care”

BTS ft. Halsey – “Boy With Luv”

PUSH ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Bazzi

CNCO

Billie Eilish

H.E.R.

Lauv

Lizzo

BEST POP

5 Seconds of Summer – “Easier”

Cardi B & Bruno Mars – “Please Me”

Billie Eilish – “Bad Guy”

Ariana Grande – “thank u, next”

Jonas Brothers – “Sucker”

Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down”

BEST HIP HOP

2 Chainz ft. Ariana Grande – “Rule the World”

21 Savage ft. J. Cole – “a lot”

Cardi B – “Money”

DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – “Higher”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)”

Travis Scott ft. Drake – “SICKO MODE”

BEST R&B

Anderson .Paak ft. Smokey Robinson – “Make It Better”

Childish Gambino – “Feels Like Summer”

H.E.R. ft. Bryson Tiller – “Could’ve Been”

Alicia Keys – “Raise A Man”

Ella Mai – “Trip”

Normani ft. 6lack – “Waves”

BEST K-POP

BTS ft. Halsey – “Boy With Luv”

BLACKPINK – “Kill This Love”

Monsta X ft. French Montana – “Who Do You Love”

TOMORROW X TOGETHER – “Cat & Dog”

NCT 127 – “Regular”

EXO – “Tempo”

BEST LATIN

Anuel AA, Karol G – “Secreto”

Bad Bunny ft. Drake – “MIA”

benny blanco, Tainy, Selena Gomez, J Balvin – “I Can’t Get Enough”

Daddy Yankee ft. Snow – “Con Calma”

Maluma – “Mala Mía”

ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – “Con Altura”

BEST DANCE

The Chainsmokers ft. Bebe Rexha – “Call You Mine”

Clean Bandit ft. Demi Lovato – “Solo”

DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B – “Taki Taki”

David Guetta, Bebe Rexha & J Balvin – “Say My Name”

Marshmello & Bastille – “Happier”

Silk City & Dua Lipa – “Electricity”

BEST ROCK

The 1975 – “Love It If We Made It”

Fall Out Boy – “Bishops Knife Trick”

Imagine Dragons – “Natural”

Lenny Kravitz – “Low”

Panic! At The Disco – “High Hopes”

twenty one pilots – “My Blood”

VIDEO FOR GOOD

Halsey – “Nightmare”

The Killers – “Land of the Free”

Jamie N Commons, Skylar Grey ft. Gallant – “Runaway Train”

John Legend – “Preach”

Lil Dicky – “Earth”

Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down”

BEST DIRECTION

Billie Eilish – “Bad Guy” (Directed by Dave Meyers)

FKA twigs – “Cellophane” (Directed by Andrew Thomas Huang)

Ariana Grande – “thank you, next” (Directed by Hannah Lux Davis)

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” (Directed by Calmatic)

LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – “No New Friends” (Directed by Dano Cerny)

Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” (Directed by Drew Kirsch & Taylor Swift)

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Billie Eilish – “when the party’s over” (Visual Effects by Ryan Ross, Andres Jaramillo)

FKA twigs – “Cellophane” (Visual Effects by Matt Chandler, Fabio Zaveti for Analog)

Ariana Grande – “God is a Woman” (Visual Effects by Fabrice Lagayette, Kristina Prilukova & Rebecca Rice for Mathematic)

DJ Khaled ft. SZA – “Just Us” (Visual Effects by Sergii Mashevskyi)

LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – “No New Friends” (Visual Effects by Ethan Chancer)

Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie – “ME!” (Visual Effects by Loris Paillier & Lucas Salton for BUF VFX)

BEST EDITING

Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar – “Tints” (Editing by Elias Talbot)

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” (Editing by Calmatic)

Billie Eilish – “Bad Guy” (Editing by Billie Eilish)

Ariana Grande – “7 Rings” (Editing by Hannah Lux Davis & Taylor Walsh)

Solange – “Almeda” (Editing by Solange Knowles, Vinnie Hobbs, Jonathon Proctor)

Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” (Editing by Jarrett Fijal)

BEST ART DIRECTION

BTS ft. Halsey – “Boy With Luv” (Art Direction by JinSil Park, BoNa Kim (MU:E))

Ariana Grande – “7 Rings” (Art Direction by John Richoux)

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” (Art Direction by Itaru Dela Vegas)

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita” (Art Direction by Tatiana Van Sauter)

Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” (Art Direction by Brittany Porter)

Kanye West and Lil’ Pump ft. Adele Givens – “I Love It” (Art Direction by Tino Schaedler)

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

FKA twigs – “Cellophane” (Choreography by Kelly Yvonne)

ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – “Con Altura” (Choreography by Charm La’Donna)

LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – “No New Friends” (Choreography by Ryan Heffington)

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita” (Choreography by Calvit Hodge, Sara Biv)

Solange – “Almeda”(Choreography by Maya Taylor, Solange Knowles)

BTS ft. Halsey – “Boy With Luv” (Choreography by Rie Hata)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar – “Tints” (Cinematography by Elias Talbot)

Billie Eilish – “hostage” (Cinematography by Pau Castejon)

Ariana Grande – “thank you, next” (Cinematography by Christopher Probst)

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita” (Cinematography by Scott Cunningham)

Solange – “Almeda” (Cinematography by Chayse Irvin, Ryan Marie Helfant, Justin Hamilton)

Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie – “ME!” (Cinematography by Starr Whitesides)

Hit PLAY on the first official VMAs promo below, then drop a comment with your personal picks.