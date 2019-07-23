Ratings: Bachelorette's 'Men Tell All' Hits 4-Year Highs, The Code Ends Low

ABC’s The Bachelorette this Monday drew 6.6 million total viewers — a season’s best — and a 1.7 demo rating, marking four-year highs for a “Men Tell All” special. Leading out of that, Grand Hotel (2.8 mil/0.5) dipped.

Elsewhere….

THE CW | Penn & Teller: Fool Us (1.2 mil/0.2) dipped a tenth, while Whose Line Is It Anyway? (860K/0.2) was steady.

NBC | American Ninja Warrior (4.7 mil/0.8) and Dateline (4.1 mil/0.6) each dipped a tenth.

CBS | Love Island (2 mil/0.4) matched season lows, while The Code (2.9 mil/0.3) hit and held onto series lows with its finale.

FOX | Beat Shazam (2.5 mil/0.6) was steady, while So You Think You Can Dance (1.94 mil/0.4) dipped to what appears to be an all-time demo low.

