Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 Video: Can a 1,000-Year Time Jump One-Up the Popular Captain Pike Arc?

What was Star Trek: Discovery up to, filming the start of Season 3 in Iceland? Actually, the more accurate question is, “When where they up to?”

Sonequa Martin-Green tells TVLine that Michael Burnham and her Discovery pals will land nearly 1,000 years into the future after wildly leaping into time in the CBS All Access drama’s sophomore finale.

“[Burnham] almost couldn’t take it” when Saru et al offered to join her in the universe-saving time jump, Martin-Green shared during Disco‘s visit to TVLine’s San Diego Comic-Con suite. “It was the biggest gesture you could imagine.”

In that future, the crew and viewers will meet Cleveland “Book” Booker, a character who is completely new to Star Trek canon and “is on a very personal mission,” says his portrayer, David Ajala (Supergirl, Falling Water). Adds Martin-Green, “He represents the new world that we land in.”

And it is a very new world. Whereas the first two seasons took heavy cues from the original series’ “Mirror, Mirror” and “The Menagerie” episodes, “We all feel very honored to be establishing canon in Season 3,” says Martin-Green. “Now we get to be new and old in a brand-new way.”

Also in the video Q&A above, Season 2 guest stars Rebecca Romijn and Ethan Peck hint at what they and Anson Mount will be up to, reprising their roles as Number One, Spock and Captain Christopher Pike in a series of Star Trek: Short Treks episodes. Martin-Green then talks about the pressure to improve upon that well-received Season 2 by “going deeper and going higher” and trying “brand-new things.”

She, Romijn and Peck then reflect on some of Season 2’s best moments — including when Martin-Green’s real-life husband, Kenric Green, played her dad!

