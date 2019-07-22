Veronica Mars: Jason Dohring Reacts to That Season 4 Finale Shocker

The following story contains spoilers from Veronica Mars‘ Season 4 finale — proceed at your own peril

If you are reading this story, then there’s a very good chance you have watched the eighth and final episode of Hulu’s Veronica Mars revival, and, consequently, are in a state of utter shock and anguish at the death of Logan Echolls. Well, if it’s any consolation, the character’s portrayer, Jason Dohring, absolutely feels your pain. And in the following post mortem Q&A, the actor recounts the various stages of grief he experienced in the wake of that fateful phone call from series creator Rob Thomas. (I also spoke at length to Thomas; read that Q&A here.)

TVLINE | What was your first reaction to learning Logan was getting killed off in Season 4?

I was thoroughly devastated for about the first three days.

TVLINE | How — and when — did you find out?

I have to say, Rob was super classy and called me me prior to any scripts [being written]. And he also explained the reasoning behind it, which helped me get it from a broader perspective…

TVLINE | What did he say was the reason?

He said he wanted to rid [the series] of “teenage drama.” And people will root for Veronica when she’s an underdog. So this sets her free to do what she wants to do with a new determination. And I thought that that was really cool. For the good of the show, I totally understood that decision. And I’m happy to play a role in that to help Veronica. …. But when he [laid out the arc of the season] and said, “And Logan is killed in the blast… ” my heart just sank. I was like “F-ck.” Veronica Mars: 15 Iconic Logan Echolls Scenes Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

TVLINE | What was the most upsetting aspect of it?

When you’re a part of something you care about so much and you put so many years of your life into… I don’t know, man. I felt like I gave everything to the role, so a loss like that is gonna be rough. I didn’t even know if I should tell my family. And there are certain family members I haven’t even told. And they’re going to be stunned, as I was.

TVLINE | How would you describe your final days on set?

There was like a joyful sadness. I was looking back fondly on the memories. Kristen [Bell] and I would just look at each other on set occasionally and be like, “Damn, this is it.” She’d be like, “Jay…. ” and she’d give me a hug. Enrico [Colantoni] would tear up. I think some people will feel like this was an inviolate triangle that can’t be destroyed between Keith, Veronica and Logan.

TVLINE | Was your final scene the one we saw, where Logan says goodbye to Veronica and walks out to the car?

No. My final scene was with [Julie Gonzalo’s Parker] in the police station. But I called Kristen [after I wrapped] and thanked her for all the work she had done on the show, because she put in some long, long hours on the show initially. And she made some personal sacrifices in her social life so she could turn in this performance.

TVLINE | Had Logan survived, do you think his and Veronica’s marriage would’ve been doomed to fail?

I like to think not. I’d like to think maybe people with a strong will might be able to make some changes. And I think that’s what our story is about, starting from one place and, with the love and support of others, you are able to understand more and move along. I think that nobody represents that more than Logan having experienced what he did, and then turning around and touching Veronica that way. It’s a story about change, and I’d like to think that they changed enough where they could’ve worked it out.

TVLINE | How would you feel about Veronica rebounding with Leo?

I’ve always been a fan of Max Greenfield. He’s so charming. I remember worrying on set, “This guy is so charming! What am I going to do? How can I compete with that?” [Laughs] He’s so likable and winning. You want anyone you care about to be happy and find somebody that they’re happy to be with and help them grow.

TVLINE | You briefly spoke Arabic this season. What was that like?

I was on that for a week or so and it was only one sentence. [Laughs] I told my wife, “You have by this weekend to make sure that I understand this.” And so we’d practice. I’d be out in the garden speaking Arabic. My neighbors probably were like, “What the hell is going on over there?” But it was cool. We had a dialect coach on set that day.

TVLINE | Lastly, do you have a message for bereft Logan fans?

Trust in Rob Thomas. He’s gonna guide the show in a good way, as he has at every turn. I have complete faith in his ability to write great story, and Kristen’s drive to keep this show going. I feel like this is a new beginning for the show.

How did the rest of the cast — Bell included — react to the news of Logan’s death? You best believe I asked them at Comic-Con — watch the video interview below: