Dog's Most Wanted Sets September Premiere — Watch an Emotional Teaser for Beth Chapman's Final Episodes

Little less than a month after Beth Chapman’s untimely death, WGN America has set a premiere date for Dog’s Most Wanted, an unscripted series starring Duane “Dog” Chapman and his late wife.

Launching Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 9/8c, Dog’s Most Wanted follows Dog, Beth and a team of hunters called The Dirty Dozen, who will go on a cross-country manhunt to track down a carefully curated list of fugitives. The show will also chronicle Beth’s battle with throat cancer, which she unfortunately lost in June at the age of 51.

“My wife is, was and always will be the heart and soul of Dog’s Most Wanted,” Dog said in a statement. “Beth wanted nothing more than for the show to go on, and I am so proud of the legacy that she left behind. She lived and died for this show, and she would be so proud of how hard we worked bringing these criminals to justice.”

“WGN America is excited to share Dog’s and Beth’s latest and most exhilarating hunt with the world,” added Gavin Harvey, president of WGN America. “The Chapmans are beloved by millions of fans for their relentless pursuit of justice and loyalty to each other and their family. Dog’s Most Wanted captures all of this in this riveting new series.”

Leading into the series premiere of Dog’s Most Wanted, WGN America will air a two-day marathon of Dog the Bounty Hunter on Tuesday, Sept. 3 and Wednesday, Sept. 4. The cable net has also released a trailer for Dog’s Most Wanted, which you can watch above.