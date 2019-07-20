Stumptown's Cobie Smulders & Co. Preview Their ABC P.I. Drama… Till Camryn Manheim Shuts Down the Q&A

Everything was going so well when TVLine’s San Diego Comic-Con 2019 video suite was visited by Cobie Smulders and the cast of ABC’s Stumptown (premiering Wednesday, Sept. 25). Or at least it was going well at first.

The How I Met Your Mother vet explained to TVLine’s Editorial Director Michael Ausiello that she’d been drawn to the role of army vet-turned-Portland P.I. Dex Parios because “she’s really complicated and messy, but she’s inherently good.” New Girl leading man Jake Johnson copped to being “a little nervous” about joining the cast — and not because he was replacing another actor, either.

Almost Human android Michael Ealy even shared why he’d seen a golden opportunity in the fact that his detective character had been “underwritten in the pilot.” Then, just when Ausiello was going really deep into the appeal of Greg Rucka’s comic-book series, on which the show is based, things went hilariously south, thanks to Manheim, hereafter known around the suite as Ms. Popularity. And if you want to see — or, rather, hear — why, you’ll have to watch the interview.

To do so, just press PLAY on the video above. Then hit the comments. Will you be paying a visit to Stumptown this fall?