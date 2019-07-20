Arrow Final Season Trailer Recaps Those Oliver Has Loved and Lost, Teases Returns (From the Dead?)

The first teaser video for Arrow‘s final season emotionally revisits all those whom Oliver Queen has loved… and lost… over the years, before teases the familiar faces he will encounter while fulfilling his commitment to the Monitor.

In the Season 7 finale, The Monitor (played by LaMonica Garrett) came to collect on the deal Oliver made during “Elseworlds.” In a flashback to that conversation, the Monitor promised Oliver “the means to save” Barry and Kara from their fatal fates. But in trade, Oliver must do “whatever the multiverse requires to survive the crisis that is looming. When it is time.” And even if it means Oliver himself dying, which it will.

Casting news for the farewell run includes series regular promotions for Katherine McNamara, Ben Lewis and Joseph David-Jones (as Future Mia, William and Connor), while Colin Donnell and Josh Segarra, both glimpsed in new teaser footage, will return as…. well, it’s not entirely clear. Though in the past they have played Tommy Merlyn (long dead) and Adrian Chase (also dead).

Arrow opens Season 8 on Tuesday, Oct. 15, where it will lead off of its first offshoot, The Flash.

