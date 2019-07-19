The Witcher: Henry Cavill Is on the Hunt in Teaser Trailer for Netflix Adaptation

RELATED STORIES Comic-Con 2019: All of the TV Trailers

If you’re looking for a bewitching new show to binge… well, Netflix has just the thing for you.

The streamer has revealed the first trailer for The Witcher, based on the bestselling fantasy novel series, starring Superman himself, Henry Cavill, as renowned monster hunter Geralt of Rivia. “An epic tale of fate and family,” The Witcher takes place in a land known as The Continent, “where humans, elves, witchers, gnomes and monsters battle to survive and thrive, and where good and evil is not easily identified,” according to the official description.

In the trailer, which debuted on Friday at San Diego Comic-Con — and which you can watch above — a white-haired Geralt of Rivia hacks and slashes his way through a number of epic battle scenes (watch him whip around that chain!) while we glimpse the rise of some very powerful young witches. “So that’s all life is to you: monsters and money?” a young woman asks Geralt. “That’s all it needs to be,” he tersely replies. The sneak peek ends with Geralt facing down a gigantic spider that emerges from a murky swamp… and Geralt’s eyes are black and bleeding (!).

That will have to tide you over for now: No premiere date has been set for The Witcher. Press PLAY above for a sneak peek, and then hit the comments: Are you already adding this one to your Netflix queue?